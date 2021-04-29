Defendant sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatal Rapid City shooting

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Johnson's sister died a month before the shooting, which took place a few days after Johnson was released from jail for the car theft, Roetzel said before describing the shooting:

Johnson and Black Cloud were drinking before they went over to Graham's house to hang out with Shayla's son even though the couple previously told them they weren't allowed over. Johnson, who regularly carried a gun, had a stolen firearm with him that day.

Shayla told the kids to leave and Graham told them not to come back before Johnson, who is white, used a racist slur against Graham, who is Black. Johnson and Graham then began to yell and make "gang symbols" at each other before physically fighting. Roetzel did not say who began the fight.

Johnson gave his gun to Black Cloud, who disappeared from Johnson's sight. He told Graham they had a gun and yelled for Black Cloud to help him.

Graham was walking back to his house when Black Cloud reappeared and shot him in the back of the head.

Roetzel previously told the Journal that Johnson told Black Cloud to shoot the gun, which is also what Black Cloud told police, according to an affidavit. On Thursday she said Johnson said he didn't use those words but might have said something like "let's go" or "let's get him."