The Sturgis man behind the May 2015 kidnapping and murder of his ex-girlfriend is an intellectually disabled man who had a poorly thought out plan to execute and cover up his plot, a psychologist hired by his defense lawyers testified Tuesday.
Jonathan Klinetobe "is no mastermind," Mark Cunningham said during the sentencing hearing at the state court in Rapid City. "He has the capacity to make a plan," but it was a "stupid plan," the clinical and forensic psychologist said.
Cunningham's analysis of Klinetobe being a disorganized, immature man with a bad plan strongly contrasted with Monday's testimony when prosecutors, a former detective and the victim's family described Klinetobe as an egotistic man determined to kill Jessica Rehfeld who did so by crafting a complex plot to plan and cover up the murder.
Tuesday marked the second day of Klinetobe's sentencing hearing, which is expected to last through Thursday or Friday. He could be sentenced up to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty in September to aiding and abetting the first-degree manslaughter of Rehfeld, a 22-year-old from Rapid City. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dropped other charges, including first-degree murder.
Klinetobe, 30, hired Richard Hirth and David Schneider, both of Rapid City, to kidnap and kill Rehfeld before he helped them bury her in the woods near Rockerville on May 18, 2015, prosecutors said. Klinetobe then hired Garland Brown and Michael Frye, both of Rapid City, two weeks later to help him dig up Rehfeld's body from the shallow grave and bury her deeper into the woods and farther underground.
Rehfeld was considered a missing person "not in immediate harm" until police announced in May 2016 that an informant led them to her makeshift grave.
Cunningham was invited to testify about Klinetobe's psychological, intellectual and social history "not to excuse" his crime but to present context and mitigating factors for the judge to consider during sentencing, said Alecia Fuller, assistant director of the Pennington County Public Defender's Office.
Klinetobe is criminally responsible for Rehfeld's murder, Cunningham said as he went through a detailed slideshow of his findings. But when it comes to sentencing, it's important to examine the defendant's moral culpability because people make decisions based on their life history, he said.
Cunningham said he learned about Klinetobe and diagnosed him as intellectually disabled after giving him an IQ test; interviewing and giving psychological tests to Klinetobe, his family and friends; and reviewing school, police, Facebook and other records.
He said Klinetobe's teenage mother drank when she was pregnant, his father abandoned them, he was physically and mentally abused, and he has a family history of drug abuse and psychological disorders. Klinetobe himself has seizures, ADHD and bipolar disorder.
Klinetobe was bullied in school, Cunningham said, and his special education teachers said he had anger issues, played with toys in middle school, was disruptive in the classroom, couldn't follow instructions, and could set goals but could not make and follow through with plans to reach them.
Cunningham said Klinetobe doesn't know the meaning of common words such as "typical" and "physician," regularly watched football but can't say how many points a touchdown is worth, doesn't understand the purpose of his medications, inappropriately discusses sexual matters in front of children and family members, and rarely worked. Klinetobe doesn't have a strong identity, has no plans for the future, is socially awkward and gullible, can't stand up for himself, needs help with many tasks, and doesn't understand how to save money.
Klinetobe can't anticipate negative consequences of his decisions, such as when he lost his disability benefits — his sole income — after failing to attend appointments, Cunningham said. He also thought his friends would believe him when he told them he was in the Hell's Angels — a fake story he also used in the Rehfeld murder — and was a former Marine sniper and professional MMA fighter.
Cunningham compared Klinetobe to an eight- through 11-year-old, who he said are able to pull off most crimes. But he said Klinetobe did a terrible job of trying to avoid being caught as Rehfeld's murderer.
Klinetobe made obviously fake police reports, repeatedly visited Rehfeld's burial sites and didn't hide the items he stole from her. He didn't think about how letting so many people know about the murder — by hiring four other men to help him and confessing to his sister and friend — upped the risk of being turned into the police, which the friend eventually did when she contacted Wyoming law enforcement in May 2016.
After answering hours of questioning from Fuller, Cunningham was cross-examined by the prosecution. The defense team is expected to call Klinetobe's family members to testify on Wednesday.