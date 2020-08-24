Disbarred Sturgis lawyer accused of stealing $168,000 inheritance from client

Hymans deposited $167,699 — the amount of Drillig’s inheritance — in her client trust account in May 2017 and was supposed to immediately transfer the money to Drillig.

But Hymans instead decided to “defraud Drillig and enrich herself,” causing “Drillig’s inheritance to be entirely depleted,” the indictment says.

Hymans transferred the money in her client trust account to her business account and then her personal bank accounts. She concealed the fraud by telling her legal assistant that the transfers were for legal services and providing false documentation to her income tax preparer.

Lauing made multiple attempts to contact and ask Hymans to transfer the inheritance to Drillig, but Hymans never responded. She hired an attorney in September 2018 to help retrieve the funds, but Hymans provided the attorney with false explanations for the delay of the transfer.

The attorney filed a petition at the Meade County Court in January 2020 to force Hymans to turn over the money. Hymans falsely told a judge on Jan. 3 that she was reluctant to give Drillig his money because she was concerned he was trying to hide it in the U.S. The court ordered Hymans to pay Drillig the money minus $2,709, which Hymans said she earned as attorney’s fees.