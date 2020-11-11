Disbarred Sturgis lawyer accused of stealing from second client

Hymans was indicted in August on charges related to allegedly stealing $167,699 between May 2017 and July 2019 from a client who inherited the money from a relative. She was indicted on additional charges the next month related to allegedly stealing $50,000 from a second client between February 2014 and November 2015.

According to the new indictment:

In February 2014 Hymans put $50,000 in her client trust account for the Gilbert Keester Estate and was supposed to hold the money until litigation surrounding the estate was settled. Hymans instead embezzled the money into other accounts and used it for work and personal expenses.

In order to conceal the fraud, Hymans told her legal assistant that the transferred funds were earnings for her legal services. She also provided falsified documents to her income tax preparer that made the embezzled money look like income.

The mail fraud charge relates to Hymans sending a 2016 letter to a lawyer involved in the estate litigation that said the $50,000 remained in her client trust account when she had already spent it.

Hymans appeared in the Oglala Sioux court in 2018 on behalf of the Gilbert Keester Estate and falsely told the judge that she still had all of the money in her client trust account.

Later that year she wrote a check from her client trust account to the estate by using money that belonged to the other client she defrauded. ​

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

