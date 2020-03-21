DOC, Noem not planning special coronavirus releases from prisons

The ACLU specifically asked Noem to grant commutations to:

All prisoners whose sentences are ending within a year

All prisoners being held on probation or parole violations

All prisoners vulnerable to COVID-19 (as defined by the CDC, so elderly people, immunocompromised people, etc.) whose sentences end within the next two years.

Noem is not planning on doing this, said spokesman Maggie Seidel.

The ACLU also wants the Board of Paroles and Pardons to institute a presumption of release for everyone who has a parole hearing scheduled in the next two years, and to hear those cases as soon as possible. It also wants the parole board to hear cases of vulnerable prisoners, even if their parole hearing date is further away.

The board is meeting next month and elderly and seriously ill inmates are allowed to apply for early release under “compassionate parole” laws, Winder said.

Safety measures

The DOC and its health-care provider, the Department of Health, have prevention practices for contagious diseases such as COVID-19, Winder said.