Document outlines Rapid City murder suspect’s timeline from before woman was killed to his arrest

Jumping Eagle did not turn himself in on Feb. 9 and he's accused of murdering McGovern the next morning.

It's not out of the ordinary for a judge to give a PR bond to someone accused of drug possession. It’s unclear if and how the judge considered Jumping Eagle’s history of not following his conditions of federal supervision.

“Any time you have a bad outcome, you have a horrible case like this, you should of course take a look” at best practices, said State’s Attorney Mark Vargo.

“We try to distinguish the best we can” on how pre-trial defendants will behave outside of jail, but we don’t have a “crystal ball” and you can’t overreact to “bad apple cases,” he said.

Vargo said there’s no magic formula and bond decisions sometimes end up detaining people who would have been successful outside of jail, and sometimes release people who end up doing a horrible crime.

Federal law says sex offenders have three business days to update a compliance officer when they move. Since Jumping Eagle told Ollerich where he was staying for just one night on Feb. 8, he had until the end of Feb. 11 — the day after McGovern’s killing — to update her on his new location, Medina said.