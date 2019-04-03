An Eagle Butte man has been sentenced to four 1/2 years in federal prison after repeatedly stabbing his brother-in-law on his wedding night, according to court records.
James Charger, 21, was sentenced Monday by Judge Roberto Lange after pleading guilty to committing an assault that resulted in serious bodily injury.
After Charger's sister, Taylor, married John LaSalle on Feb. 5, 2018, the family gathered at a home to celebrate and wound up drinking that night and through the morning, according to a factual basis document signed by Charger. The newlyweds eventually began to argue and throw items around and Charger repeatedly tried to calm his sister down. The couple later went into their bedroom but continued to fight and the woman yelled that her husband hit her.
Charger went to the couple's bedroom and other family members heard him fighting with LaSalle, the document said. They then found Charger standing over LaSalle, who had been stabbed with Charger's four-inch black folding knife, in another bedroom.
Charger left the home and his sister called 911 around 2 a.m., according to the document and an affidavit signed by a police officer. An officer with the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe drove an ambulance to the local emergency room as two paramedics treated Charger on the way.
LaSalle was later taken to Regional Health's hospital in Rapid City via helicopter. Doctors found he had two fractured ribs and has been stabbed nine times in the chest and upper body.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said it's not commenting on this case when asked if investigators looked into whether this could have been a case of Charger defending his sister, who said she was hit by LaSalle.