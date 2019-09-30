An Edgemont man is accused of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another man Friday night in the basement of the Custer VFW.
Leslie Hanes, 61, is charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, said Custer County State's Attorney Tracy Kelley. The charges are in the alternate, meaning Hanes could only be convicted of one of them.
The victim reported being stabbed at 11:44 p.m. Friday night, according to a Facebook post from the Custer County Sheriff's Office. Hanes was located after fleeing the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries.