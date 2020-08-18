Eight men arrested in underage sex soliciting, trafficking sting

Eight men were arrested in a sting operation during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for trying to meet minors — really undercover agents — for sex and sometimes paying them or a pimp, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Dakota.
The arrests are part of the annual sex crimes operation during the rally.
The operation was conducted Aug. 7 to 13 by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigations and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office also participated.
Five of the men are from Rapid City, one is from Sturgis and two are from different cities in Pennsylvania. They range from 20 to 60 years old and used websites and dating apps to try meet up with 13 and 15-year-old girls and one boy.
Two men were charged with attempted commercial sex trafficking of a minor:
- Robert Lee Goodwill, Jr., 20, Rapid City;
- Kevin William Clements, 22, Claysville, Pennsylvania.
Six are charged with attempted enticement of a minor using the internet:
- Michael Ray Hudson, 32, Rapid City;
- Travis John McDonald, 28, Rapid City;
- Darren Wilber Harrison, 25, Rapid City;
- Christopher Covey Dale Truax, 33, Rapid City;
- William Nicholas Riley, 60, Sturgis;
- Cody Wayne Hopkins, 29, Montgomery, Pennsylvania
Court records show that all of the men pleaded not guilty last week before their cases were unsealed. All but Truax are scheduled for Friday preliminary hearings — where a magistrate judge will decide if there’s probable cause to continue the charges — at the federal court in Rapid City.
Defendants convicted of commercial sex trafficking of a minor under the age of 14 face a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison. If the victim is between 14 and 17, the mandatory minimum is lowered to 10 years in prison. Attempted enticement of a minor also has a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison.
Last year 11 South Dakota men were arrested after being charged with enticing a minor using the internet.
Operation details
Court documents provide insight into how the operation worked and how the men allegedly attempted to have sex with minors and sometimes pay them or a pimp.
What follows is alleged in affidavits signed by law enforcement agents:
The undercover agents and men began chatting on Craigslist, Tinder, Badoo, MeetMe, Skout and Adam4Adam but some of the conversations later moved to text messages.
Some of the conversations were started by the agents while others were started by the men. The agents all eventually mentioned “their” age to the men. One posed as 15-year-old boy while the rest posed as 13 or 15-year-old girls.
The men all continued the conversations even after being told they were speaking with minors. Several mentioned that they knew having sex with minors is illegal.
It’s OK “As long as it stays between me and you,” Hopkins allegedly messaged to the undercover agent.
“It would be sexual conduct with a minor, that’s illegal LOL,” Harrison allegedly wrote.
Some of the men described sexual acts they wanted to do to the minors, and some sent and asked for explicit photos. Only one mentioned that they were staying in Sturgis for the rally.
The men eventually agreed to meet with the minors or a pimp in locations that included Stevens High School and South Canyon Lutheran Church. They were arrested once they arrived to the meeting spot.
Truax, a previously convicted sex offender, arrived with a van that had a bed, loaded firearm and “many knives” inside it, an affidavit says.
After chatting with an agent posing as a 13-year-old girl, Clements agreed to pay $100 to her pimp for sex. Clements agreed to meet with the pimp and show him the money before being given a key to a nearby hotel room where he would meet the girl.
Clements arrived by motorcycle to meet with the pimp — another undercover agent — and tried to flee when being arrested. Agents Tasered Clements after he fought with them and tried to pull the gun out of his vest.
Goodwill agreed to pay $140 to an agent posing as a 15-year-old girl who said she wanted money to buy a cell phone. Goodwill, who only had $1 on him when he was arrested, had been chatting with another undercover agent posing as a 13-year-old girl on Plenty of Fish at the time.
Some of the men admitted they planned to have sex with the minors while others said they weren’t planning to have sex with them or would have only done so if they learned they were old enough. A third group invoked their right to remain silent.
