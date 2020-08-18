Eight men arrested in underage sex soliciting, trafficking sting

Some of the conversations were started by the agents while others were started by the men. The agents all eventually mentioned “their” age to the men. One posed as 15-year-old boy while the rest posed as 13 or 15-year-old girls.

The men all continued the conversations even after being told they were speaking with minors. Several mentioned that they knew having sex with minors is illegal.

It’s OK “As long as it stays between me and you,” Hopkins allegedly messaged to the undercover agent.

“It would be sexual conduct with a minor, that’s illegal LOL,” Harrison allegedly wrote.

Some of the men described sexual acts they wanted to do to the minors, and some sent and asked for explicit photos. Only one mentioned that they were staying in Sturgis for the rally.

The men eventually agreed to meet with the minors or a pimp in locations that included Stevens High School and South Canyon Lutheran Church. They were arrested once they arrived to the meeting spot.

Truax, a previously convicted sex offender, arrived with a van that had a bed, loaded firearm and “many knives” inside it, an affidavit says.