Ellsworth Air Force jury to decide if infant died at father's hand or from accidental fall

Police arrived and Cunningham told officers that Zachariah was siting in the taco when he suddenly became unresponsive, Sturges said.

She said Zachariah was rushed to the hospital where a CT scan identified a brain bleed “indicative of trauma.” Tests later showed that Zachariah also had bleeding in his spinal cord and all three layers of his retinas — evidence of blood vessels breaking from being shaken.

Cunningham was brought to the police station where he told detectives that Zachariah was acting the fussiest he’d even been while watching him alone, Sturges said. He then told four versions of how Zachariah injured his head.

Zachariah was siting in his jumper when he got excited and must have hit his head against the jumper or wall, Cunningham first said. I was siting on the couch feeding Zachariah in my lap when I dropped the bottle and he fell out of my arms when I went to pick it up, he said next.

“I did drop him, but it wasn’t from sitting down,” he fell off the kitchen counter, Cunningham said in an audio recording of his interview.

Cunningham finally admitted he punched Zachariah once in the forehead, Sturges said.