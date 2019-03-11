Evidence collected during a search of the Pitter Patter Pet Store in Rapid City will be allowed at the trial, a state judge ruled Monday.
The lawyer for store owner Marinda Parks argued during a December hearing there was not enough probable cause to support a search warrant and therefore the evidence found should not be allowed.
But Judge Matthew Brown rejected the suppression motion, writing in a memorandum that there was "sufficient evidence to find probable cause" to issue the warrant. As evidence, he cited an anonymous tip about dogs being stuck in a pool of water being corroborated by a Rapid City animal control officer who saw a dog that was stuck. He also cited the fact that the officer said he saw feces, urine, and a lack of food and water.
"The city is pleased with Judge Matthew Brown's decision to deny defendant's motion to suppress," the city of Rapid City said in a statement.
Timothy Rensch, Parks' lawyer, said he was "disappointed" in the ruling because he thinks important information was misused and left out of the affidavit. It wasn't clear that the officer proved the animals didn't have food and water, he cited as an example.
"I never knew it was this easy" to obtain a search warrant, Rensch said.
Parks is facing one count of maintenance of places where kept, 27 counts of inhumane treatment and 27 counts of care and treatment violations — a total of 55 charges. She was originally facing more than 200 charges after animal control officers seized pets along with a number of dead animals from her yet-to-be-opened store on Mount Rushmore Road in August.
Written reports allege that animals lived in unsanitary and unethical conditions alongside dead animals.
While Brown rejected Rensch's suppression motion, he agreed that it's "troubling" that Officer Andrew Smith submitted photographs of the store that weren't described in the affidavit and therefore agreed not to include them when he decided whether probable cause existed. He rejected the argument that information — such as the facts that the store wasn't open and the animals appeared to be in good health — not included in the search warrant would have cast doubt on the probable cause.
Parks previously lost a motion to regain nearly 100 seized animals, including her personal dog.
The three-day trial is set to begin April 1.