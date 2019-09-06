A Sturgis man admitted Friday to participating in the 2015 stabbing death of ex-girlfriend Jessica Rehfeld.
Jonathan Klinetobe, 30, pleaded guilty at state court in Rapid City to aiding and abetting first-degree manslaughter, a crime punishable by up to life in prison without the chance of parole.
In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors will drop Klinetobe's original charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping in the first degree and conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping in the first degree.
If Klinetobe had been found guilty of the murder charge, he would have faced a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole after prosecutors took the death penalty off the table.
Klinetobe is accused of hiring two Rapid City men to kill Rehfeld in May 2015. The 22-year-old woman was considered a missing person until police said an informant led them to her makeshift grave near Rockerville in May 2016.
This story will be updated.