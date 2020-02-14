Ex-IHS doctor indicted for sexually abusing Native American patients

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The FBI and Office of Inspector General at the Department of Health and Human Services (OIG-HHS) — which oversees the IHS — then identified other women who complained about Ibarra-Perocier's behavior in the exam room, the outlets reported.

Frontline and WSJ also say at least two nurses previously accused Ibarra-Perocier of workplace harassment in recent years when he was being supervised by his wife, who left her job in 2007 due to an illness and died in 2018. The article does not say if those accusations were formally reported to and investigated by the the IHS or law enforcement.

Ibarra-Perocier appeared in court after Stanley Patrick Weber was sentenced Monday at the federal court in Rapid City to five life sentences, plus 45 years, for sexually abusing four Native American boys over a 12-year period while working as a pediatrician at the Pine Ridge IHS. Weber is also serving an 18-year sentence for sexually abusing two Native American boys from the Blackfeet Reservation while working at the IHS in Browning, Montana before he was transferred to Pine Ridge.