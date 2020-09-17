Ex-state Sen. DiSanto charged with making false DV report against Pennington County Commissioner

Officer Heather Monson and a detective conducted a second interview with Mark on Jan. 8, according to a report she wrote the next day.

Mark said Lyndi hit him when they were dating but neither of them were violent toward each other during their seven years of marriage.

This time he told the officer and detective a different story about the hole in the door. Mark said he hit his own head against the door after becoming frustrated over Lyndi being unfaithful.

Mark said he wasn’t sure when he left home on Jan. 6 but it may have been between 5:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. He said he left to listen to a radio program in his car, which he parked at a convenience store before playing pool. He provided phone numbers of everyone he played pool with.

Mark also said that Lyndi stole his dog, Buster, when she came over on Jan. 7. He said his dog was missing so he called the Humane Society and a worker told him that Lyndi called to remove his name from the list of who the shelter should call if they find Buster. Mark said the worker also said Lyndi asked how she could contact the microchip company to take Mark’s name off their list.

DiSanto was a lightning rod for controversy during her time in the Legislature, most infamously for sharing an “All Lives Splatter” meme on Facebook in 2017, for being served with a no-trespass order last summer after engaging in heated online arguments with a constituent, and for being temporarily banned from visiting state Department of Corrections facilities last year after she allegedly violated departmental policy by making an unapproved recording of a conversation with an inmate.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.