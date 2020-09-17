Ex-state Sen. DiSanto charged with making false DV report against Pennington County Commissioner

Former State. Sen. Lyndi DiSanto has been charged with making a false domestic violence report against her husband and Pennington County Commissioner Mark DiSanto.
Lyndi was charged Sept. 14 by the Pennington County State's Attorney Office for making a false report on Jan. 7, according to her complaint. She faces up to a year in jail if convicted.
Lyndi, who was not jailed, appeared in court on Thursday morning and entered a not guilty plea. She declined to speak with the Journal and Mark did not return phone messages.
The DiSantos are going through a divorce, court records show.
Lyndi, known as Lynne for most of her political career, resigned from the state Senate on Dec. 31, 2019. She was elected in November 2018. She previously served in the state House of Representatives from 2015 to 2018. The Republican represented much of Eastern Rapid City, Rapid Valley and part of Box Elder.
Lyndi previously said she was moving to Montana for a new job but court records list her home town as Box Elder.
State's Attorney Mark Vargo said he doesn’t comment on open cases but his office files a “handful” of false reporting charges each year and that requires someone knowingly making a false statement to law enforcement.
The charge stems from an accusation Lyndi made against Mark on Jan. 7, according to Box Elder police reports.
Mark reported at 4:56 p.m. that day that his wife was threatening him with a text message and wanted police to arrive if she showed up, according to a report filed by Officer Christopher Swan.
Swan was dispatched to their Box Elder home at 5:24 p.m. after Mark reported that Lyndi arrived and was making a disturbance. Mark told officers the next day that he locked the doors after Lyndi yelled and honked her car horn at him.
Swan said he went to the house and found Lyndi in the driveway, who asked to speak with him in private. She said Mark assaulted and choked her and punched a hole in the bedroom door when she arrived at the home at 5 p.m. on Jan. 6 to collect her items.
Lyndi said she wasn’t able to get her belongings so she spent the night at a friend’s house. She also said Mark had abused and threatened to kill her before, but she never called police because he was a county commissioner.
Swan wrote that he didn’t see any marks on her neck and Lyndi said she didn’t know if she had any injuries.
“He is a (expletive) public official, he is an elected official,” Swan wrote Lyndi said when asked why she didn’t report the most recent assault.
Swan said he stepped away to call a sergeant and Lyndi eventually came up to him show where she may have injuries on her neck. He said he saw red marks that he previously didn’t notice.
Swan then went to speak with Mark who said he didn’t see Lyndi — who he called “insane” — the night before.
Mark gasped when told about Lyndi’s choking allegation and the red marks on her neck, Swan wrote.
Swan was about to arrest him for aggravated assault/domestic abuse, but Mark said he had an alibi and he could call a man he was playing racquetball with at 5 p.m. the day before. The man confirmed he was with Mark and said he would come over to the house.
The man arrived and told Swan he misspoke, that he and Mark played racquetball together on Jan. 5, not Jan. 6.
Swan told Mark what his friend said and asked Mark to go over his Monday timeline again. Mark said he was at his home until 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 6 and can’t remember exactly where he went afterwords but played pool from 7:15 p.m. until 10:45 p.m.
Swan wrote that at this point he wasn’t sure if the assault occurred.
Mark let Swan photograph the hole in the bedroom door, which he said was caused by Lyndi smashing his head into the door more than year ago. Swan wrote that he didn’t see any injuries on his hands indicating that he punched the door on Monday.
Officer Heather Monson and a detective conducted a second interview with Mark on Jan. 8, according to a report she wrote the next day.
Mark said Lyndi hit him when they were dating but neither of them were violent toward each other during their seven years of marriage.
This time he told the officer and detective a different story about the hole in the door. Mark said he hit his own head against the door after becoming frustrated over Lyndi being unfaithful.
Mark said he wasn’t sure when he left home on Jan. 6 but it may have been between 5:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. He said he left to listen to a radio program in his car, which he parked at a convenience store before playing pool. He provided phone numbers of everyone he played pool with.
Mark also said that Lyndi stole his dog, Buster, when she came over on Jan. 7. He said his dog was missing so he called the Humane Society and a worker told him that Lyndi called to remove his name from the list of who the shelter should call if they find Buster. Mark said the worker also said Lyndi asked how she could contact the microchip company to take Mark’s name off their list.
DiSanto was a lightning rod for controversy during her time in the Legislature, most infamously for sharing an “All Lives Splatter” meme on Facebook in 2017, for being served with a no-trespass order last summer after engaging in heated online arguments with a constituent, and for being temporarily banned from visiting state Department of Corrections facilities last year after she allegedly violated departmental policy by making an unapproved recording of a conversation with an inmate.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
