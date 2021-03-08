Ex-state Sen. DiSanto pleads no contest to making false domestic violence report against ex-husband

Former State. Sen. Lyndi DiSanto could have her conviction sealed and serve no jail time after pleading no contest Monday to making a false domestic violence report against her ex-husband and former Pennington County Commissioner Mark DiSanto.
“I don’t believe Ms. DiSanto understands the gravity” of what it means to falsely accuse someone of a Class 3 felony like aggravated assault, prosecutor Adam Shiffermiller said at the change-of-plea and sentencing hearing at the Pennington County court.
“I hate to think that this is being politicized” because of DiSanto's role as a public figure, said defense lawyer Robert Pasqualucci.
Magistrate Judge Todd Hyronimus ordered DiSanto to pay a $250 fine and gave her a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail, which means she won't have to spend any time in jail as long as she follows all laws and rules during probation. He also granted Pasqualucci's request for a suspended imposition of sentence, which allows defendants to have their first conviction sealed if they successfully complete their sentence.
DiSanto, known as Lynne during her political career, resigned from the state Senate on Dec. 31, 2019. She was elected in November 2018. She previously served in the state House of Representatives from 2015 to 2018. The Republican represented much of eastern Rapid City, Rapid Valley and part of Box Elder.
DiSanto waived her right to appear in court and instead let Pasqualucci enter a no contest plea on her behalf. A no contest plea is when a defendant consents to being found guilty without admitting guilt.
Pasqualucci and Shiffermiller agreed on the fine and suspended jail sentence but disagreed on whether DiSanto should attend behavioral classes and receive a suspended imposition of sentence.
Shiffermiller said he rarely disagrees with requests for suspended impositions but said DiSanto has not accepted responsibly and does not understand the impact of what she did.
Pasqualucci said DiSanto qualifies for a suspended imposition — especially due to her previous public service — and should be treated like any other defendant.
DiSanto has no criminal history and has not committed any crime since she’s been charged, Pasqualucci said. A public conviction could impact her career as a real estate agent and ability to continue to serve on the boards of nonprofits.
Pasqualucci said a “controversy” remains over what happened between the DiSantos, but his client felt that pleading no contest was the best way to resolve the case.
Shiffermiller requested that DiSanto attend a class on healthy relationships, but Pasqualucci said that wasn't necessary since she’s now divorced and hasn’t had relationship issues in the past.
Shiffermiller said the class would help her understand the seriousness of her actions while “working on herself and her future relationships.” He said another option would be Moral Reconation Therapy, which helps people make better decisions through enhanced reasoning.
Hyronimus said DiSanto qualifies for the suspended imposition and that he won't require her to take any class since he couldn't find any active relationship.
According to Box Elder police reports, DiSanto told an officer on Jan. 7, 2020, that Mark, who she was in the process of divorcing at the time, had assaulted and choked her at his Box Elder house around 5 p.m. the day before. She also said Mark had abused and threatened to kill her in the past, but she never called police because he was a county commissioner.
Mark denied the allegations and said Lyndi had stolen his dog, threatened him over a text message and caused a disturbance outside his house on Jan. 7.
Detectives reviewed home surveillance footage near Mark’s house and didn’t see Lyndi’s vehicle during the alleged assault, the reports say. They also examined Mark and Lyndi’s cell phones which found neither was in the Box Elder area during the alleged incident.
A detective said he tried to contact Lyndi to get more information on her allegation but neither she nor Pasqualucci returned his calls. He then requested an arrest warrant for false reporting.
While DiSanto is on probation she must also follow a no contact order until June against the wife of a missing Wyoming man. A judge said DiSanto had been stalking the woman.
DiSanto was a lightning rod for controversy during her time in the Legislature for sharing an “All Lives Splatter” meme on Facebook in 2017, for being served with a no-trespass order after engaging in heated online arguments with a constituent, and for being temporarily banned from visiting state prisons after she allegedly violated departmental policy by making an unapproved recording of a conversation with an inmate.
