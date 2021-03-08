Ex-state Sen. DiSanto pleads no contest to making false domestic violence report against ex-husband

Shiffermiller said the class would help her understand the seriousness of her actions while “working on herself and her future relationships.” He said another option would be Moral Reconation Therapy, which helps people make better decisions through enhanced reasoning.

Hyronimus said DiSanto qualifies for the suspended imposition and that he won't require her to take any class since he couldn't find any active relationship.

According to Box Elder police reports, DiSanto told an officer on Jan. 7, 2020, that Mark, who she was in the process of divorcing at the time, had assaulted and choked her at his Box Elder house around 5 p.m. the day before. She also said Mark had abused and threatened to kill her in the past, but she never called police because he was a county commissioner.

Mark denied the allegations and said Lyndi had stolen his dog, threatened him over a text message and caused a disturbance outside his house on Jan. 7.

Detectives reviewed home surveillance footage near Mark’s house and didn’t see Lyndi’s vehicle during the alleged assault, the reports say. They also examined Mark and Lyndi’s cell phones which found neither was in the Box Elder area during the alleged incident.