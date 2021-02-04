Ex-state Senator DiSanto issued stalking protection order against wife of missing man

Baylee texted DiSanto on Oct. 23, 2019, or 2020 to say she didn’t want to do an interview with her, court records show.

“Sadly, rumors will continue to circulate, and the truth simply doesn’t matter to some,” Baylee texted. “Due to the severe backlash and negativity I’ve received the last few months, I am continually fearful for my own safety and for that of our son’s.”

DiSanto texted back that she hoped there would be a positive outcome to the case and that she would let her followers know about her decision to decline the interview.

DiSanto visited Baylee’s home in Moorcroft on Feb. 9, 2020, according to a police report. She made three videos of the visit, including one titled “Baylee is wanting me cited!! Join me."

Baylee called 911 that day and reported that she felt uncomfortable and afraid that DiSanto was filming her house, according to the police report. The officer told DiSanto that Baylee had been dealing with other people bothering her at home.

DiSanto said she just wanted to speak with Baylee, the report says. She agreed to leave after the officer said that would be the best way to resolve the situation.