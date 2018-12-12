A former Whitewood police chief is awaiting sentencing in two counties after pleading guilty to two counts of having sexual contact with a minor under the age of 16.
Ben Koens, 69, of Belle Fourche, pleaded guilty to one of the charges on Nov. 8 in Butte County, and to the other on Dec. 4 in Lawrence County.
The victim was the same person in both cases, court records show. The incident in Butte County allegedly occurred between Aug. 1, 2015, and May 31, 2018, when the girl was between the age of 9 and 12. In Lawrence County, the sexual contact allegedly occurred between 2014 and 2015 when the girl was between 8 and 10 years old.
Koens is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 28 in Butte County and Jan. 29 in Lawrence County. He faces up to 15 years in prison for each count.
As part of the plea deals, prosecutors dropped four counts of first-degree rape against a child under the age of 13, court records show. Those rapes, two in each county, allegedly occurred during the same time periods as the sexual contact. If Koens had been found guilty of the rape charges, he would have spent at least 15 years and up to life in prison for each count.
Koens admitted to a detective that he first had sexual contact with the girl in the basement of a Spearfish home, according to a motion by the Butte County prosecutor. He admitted that similar incidents occurred in both Butte and Lawrence counties.