A former Whitewood police chief was sentenced this week in Butte and Lawrence countes after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a minor girl.
Ben Koens, a 69-year-old from Belle Fourche in Butte County, was sentenced Monday in Belle Fourche to the maximum punishment of 15 years in prison for having sexual contact with a minor under the age of 16, court records show. Five years of his sentence will be suspended if he meets certain conditions, including paying fines and fees, not contacting his victim and participating in treatment programs.
Koens was sentenced Tuesday in Deadwood in Lawrence County to 10 years in prison for the same type of crime, records show. The two sentences will be served at the same time and once Koens is released, he must register as a sex offender.
The victim was the same person in both cases, court records show. The incident in Butte County allegedly occurred between Aug. 1, 2015, and May 31, 2018, when the girl was between the ages of 9 and 12. In Lawrence County, the sexual contact allegedly occurred between 2014 and 2015 when the girl was between 8 and 10 years old.
As part of the plea deals, prosecutors dropped four counts of first-degree rape against a child under the age of 13, court records show. Those alleged rapes, two in each county, occurred during the same time periods as the sexual contact. If Koens had been found guilty of the rape charges, he would have spent at least 15 years and up to life in prison for each count.
Koens admitted to a detective that he first had sexual contact with the girl in the basement of a Spearfish home, according to a motion by the Butte County prosecutor. He admitted that similar incidents occurred in Butte and Lawrence counties.
In September 2011, before any of the abuse allegedly occurred, Koens was fired from his position as the Whitewood police chief. The mayor at the time said she felt she had no choice but to fire him but did not say why.
There's "no reason" to think that Koens committed similar sexual abuse when he was police chief, John Fitzgerald, state's attorney for Lawrence County, previously told the Journal.