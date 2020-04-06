Face coverings now required at Black Hills courts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Visitors to the Pennington County and other Black Hills-area courts must wear face coverings beginning on Tuesday.

All members of the public must wear a mask, scarf, bandana or other cloth item that covers their nose and mouth at the Pennington, Custer, Fall River and Oglala Lakota county courthouses, presiding judge Craig Pfeifle wrote in an April 6 order.

Visitors and people scheduled to appear for a court hearing should not enter the court if they have COVID-19 or possible exposure, fever, cough, weak immune system, diabetes, or heart or lung disease. Neither should pregnant people.

To reschedule court appearances, call the clerk of courts office:

Pennington County (605) 394-2570

Custer County: (605) 673-4816

Fall River and Oglala Lakota counties: (605) 745-5131

People who aren’t scheduled to appear in court but need to take care of legal matters should call or email the court, and use online forms available at ujs.sd.gov/Seventh_Circuit. The forms include applications for divorce, temporary protection orders and small claims filings.