Fall River murder case dismissed after key witness found incompetent to testify

Mabin explained that the witness helped law enforcement find the gun while law enforcement determined that blood found in Lucero's car matched Dubray's DNA. She said surveillance video shows Lucero and the witness walking into the shoe store the same day her brother called her to say he was waiting for people to bring him shoes.

"There was more they could do," Mabin said of the prosecution team, adding that she feels they may not care as much about this case since her brother had a criminal record.

Roetzel said that's not true, that the case was only dropped due to the witness not being available.

"This was a tragic case for the victim and the family," and we hope to recharge Lucero once the witness is available, he said.

Roetzel said while there is other evidence he believes the witness is needed to ensure a guilty verdict.

"There is other physical evidence, but we felt this was a key piece of it," he said. "You want to present the best case" and "the state wants to make sure it has all the evidence it needs to secure a prosecution.”

Mabin said the witness has been prosecuted and therefore found competent in the past, so she doesn't understand why the witness is only now being found to be incompetent.