The man accused of fatally stabbing a Rapid City woman in an alleged 2015 murder-for-hire case is scheduled for trial this fall.
Richard Hirth — charged with multiple felonies, including first-degree murder, in the stabbing death of 22-year-old Jessica Rehfeld — is scheduled to go on trial Oct. 28 through Nov. 8 in Rapid City, Randy Connelly, one of Hirth's lawyers, told the Journal.
Hirth was arrested in May 2016 after police said a witness came forward to lead them to Rehfeld's grave south of Rockerville. She had been missing for a year.
The trial is expected to last two weeks because "there's so many witnesses," Connelly said. He said he expects jury selection to last longer than usual because it could be difficult to find jurors who aren't familiar with the case due to media coverage.
Before the trial, Connelly said, he plans to appeal a decision made last year by Judge Heidi Linngren to the South Dakota Supreme Court. Linngren had denied Hirth's motion to exclude from trial statements he made to investigators when he was arrested.
Also before the trial, Hirth is expected to return to court at 2 p.m. on March 27 for a status hearing.
Hirth and Jonathan Klinetobe, the alleged mastermind behind Rehfeld's killing, are facing mandatory life sentences on their charges of murder, kidnapping and murder conspiracy. The Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office announced in April 2017 that it intended to seek the death penalty for them. But in April 2018, Rehfeld’s family asked the prosecution to withdraw the death penalty, saying they believe capital punishment only makes offenders more notorious and holds back the victim's family from healing.
Hirth and Klinetobe, along with David Schneider, who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in January 2017, are detained at the Pennington County Jail on $2 million cash-only bonds.
Two other men, Michael Frye and Garland Brown, have pleaded guilty to helping move Rehfeld's body.