Family expected bright future for man gunned down in Rapid City motel

Four people have been charged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder for allegedly killing Jesus during a kidnapping. They are also charged with kidnapping and using a "cutting instrument" to assault the surviving victim, who is facing drug and ammunition charges. The gun used in the shooting has not been found, police say.

Stephanie said a coroner told her that Jesus was at the "wrong place at the wrong time," that he wasn't being targeted. Her family wants to learn exactly how Jesus ended up being shot but is afraid no one will tell the truth.

"There's so many different stories about what happened and who did it that I don't even know what to believe," Stephanie said of the "street rumors" she's been hearing.

"Who would want to kill him because he's such a happy kid, he loves everyone?" she asked. "I have no idea who these people are and even his friends commented saying 'I told him to stay away from them because we don't even know them,'" she said of the four suspects.

World traveler