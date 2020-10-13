Family found Box Elder stabbing victim after not hearing from her for several days

The Box Elder woman found stabbed to death on Sunday was discovered by a family member who hadn’t heard from her in several days.

Tessa Curley, 39, was found Sunday evening in her apartment at the Northern Lights apartment building at 615 Northern Lights Boulevard in Box Elder, according to a news release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

A family member called 911 at 10:30 p.m. to report the incident, according to Helene Duhamel, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office. The relative had gone over to check on Curley after family hadn’t heard from her for several days.

An autopsy on Monday morning found that Curley died from multiple stab wounds and the manner of death was a homicide, Duhamel said. Officials are still trying to determine when she was killed.

“We’re following multiple leads,” Duhamel said when asked if law enforcement has identified suspects or a motive in the killing. No arrests have been made.

Curley’s family said they are not yet ready to speak about her death.

The investigation is being conducted with the help of the Box Elder Police Department. Anyone with information should call (605) 394-6115 to speak with Nick Nelson, an investigator with the sheriff’s office.

