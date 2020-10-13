 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Family found Box Elder stabbing victim after not hearing from her for several days
alert top story

Family found Box Elder stabbing victim after not hearing from her for several days

{{featured_button_text}}
Crash Logo

The Box Elder woman found stabbed to death on Sunday was discovered by a family member who hadn’t heard from her in several days.

Tessa Curley, 39, was found Sunday evening in her apartment at the Northern Lights apartment building at 615 Northern Lights Boulevard in Box Elder, according to a news release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

A family member called 911 at 10:30 p.m. to report the incident, according to Helene Duhamel, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office. The relative had gone over to check on Curley after family hadn’t heard from her for several days.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

An autopsy on Monday morning found that Curley died from multiple stab wounds and the manner of death was a homicide, Duhamel said. Officials are still trying to determine when she was killed.

“We’re following multiple leads,” Duhamel said when asked if law enforcement has identified suspects or a motive in the killing. No arrests have been made. 

Curley’s family said they are not yet ready to speak about her death.

The investigation is being conducted with the help of the Box Elder Police Department. Anyone with information should call (605) 394-6115 to speak with Nick Nelson, an investigator with the sheriff’s office.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News