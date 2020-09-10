Family relieved after man charged with murder eight months after shooting

“It was originally staged to appear as a suicide but through forensic evidence we were able to prove otherwise,” police spokesman Brendyn Medina told the Journal.

When police found Jumping Eagle they learned that Bordeaux and one other man had been in the room at the time of the shooting, the news release says. Police found Bordeaux and arrested him for an existing assault warrant.

Bordeaux was convicted of an aggravated assault charge out of Lincoln County and sentenced to 10 years in prison with seven suspended, according to the Department of Corrections’ website. He’s currently detained at Rapid City Community Work Center, a minimum-security prison. An arrest warrant has been issued in the murder case, court records show.

“During the course of the investigation, police recovered evidence to suggest the shooting scene had been staged to appear as a suicide,” the news release says. “By exploring multiple forensic avenues, it was determined that Dion Bordeaux was responsible for the shooting.”

Medina said he can't comment on how the scene was staged since it may interfere with the prosecution. He said he also couldn’t comment on what forensic evidence helped determine the shooting was a homicide and that Bordeaux was the suspect.