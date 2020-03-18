Family saddened, relieved to find bodies of Manderson cousins

The Oglala Lakota County Sheriff’s Office, tribal agencies, and many volunteer organizations and individuals searched for the cousins by foot, horseback, ATVS, and with the help of dogs, drones and aircraft for more than a month. The formal searches were suspended in early February to wait until warmer weather melted away unsearchable snow drifts, creeks and marshes.

Steele and Willene said they’re thankful for all the searchers; volunteers who supported the searchers with logistics, food and water; and for everyone who’s called the family since the cousins were found.

How they were found

The first body was found early afternoon on March 13 when a rancher searching for a missing animal stumbled upon the body and called 911, Oglala Lakota County Sheriff Joe Herman told the Journal.

Herman said he called a coroner and they went to the site, about four or four-and-a-half miles south of where the cousins were last seen. The body appeared to be RJ and they did a cursory search in the nearby area for Stevie.

A snow storm was coming in so the initial search for Stevie was called off until Monday, Herman said. Volunteers, including Steele, found the second body Monday afternoon “fairly close” to the first body.