Family waits for arrest a month after loved one fatally stabbed in Kyle

A family is waiting for an arrest and hoping witnesses will speak up a month after their loved one bled to death after being stabbed in Kyle.
"We just want help, any kind of help," said Lynelle O'Rourke, sister of Henry "Hank" or "Hankie" O'Rourke III. "It's already been a month and we don't want it to turn into a cold case."
"The loss that we’re going through right now is indescribable," said Toni Poafpybitty, Lynelle and Henry's cousin. "The pain, the emotional pain that our family has to endure knowing that there is still no arrest is surreal, it’s just baffling.”
"I don't understand why no one is coming forward and talking," she said of witnesses who know who stabbed her cousin. "It makes me so sad that everyone just wants to turn away with their mouth closed and not help us. If this was their family I would be helping them," said Poafpybitty, who has helped search for missing and murdered Indigenous people.
O'Rourke, 35, was stabbed to death in Kyle on Nov. 1, according to Kevin Smith, a spokesman for the FBI. He said the FBI is investigating the homicide with the help of the Oglala Sioux police but no arrests have been made.
Law enforcement has identified people of interest and is confident there will be an arrest, said Bob Ecoffey, chief of the Oglala Sioux Tribe's Department of Public Safety.
Neither agency issued a press release to let the public know about O'Rourke's homicide and the fact that his killer or killers could be living in the community.
“I’ve been waiting, I’ve been sitting and waiting to see something on the news and see something across Facebook," Poafpybitty said, adding that the killing would have been on TV news that evening or the next morning if it had happened in Rapid City.
“This needs to get out there," she said of why the family is now reaching out to the media. "I want people to feel this so they can open their hearts and help us, help us by doing the honorable thing and not forgetting that we’re Oglalas, that we’re supposed to be together, we’re supposed to be united, we're supposed to be moving forward in a good way."
Poafpybitty and Lynelle said O'Rourke was stabbed inside an abandoned trailer and died outside the home.
"They stabbed him multiple times and the one that caused him to die was a stab on the leg that hit his (femoral) artery and he bled out on his leg," Lynelle said.
Someone who saw O'Rourke outside called 911 but he was dead by the time medics arrived, both relatives said. Someone then burned down the trailer after the Nov. 7 funeral, they said.
Ecoffey said all of the evidence was collected from the trailer before it was destroyed.
O'Rourke grew up in Kyle and was mostly raised by his mother, Sally. He was the youngest of nine children, six of whom are women, and one of the younger cousins, who are also mostly women.
"He grew up with nothing but women" who demonstrated how to be a good relative, Poafpybitty said. “He just automatically knew what to do, just by watching" his older relatives.
O'Rourke would cut firewood, carry in groceries, cook and fix car problems for his mother and relatives, his cousin said.
"He would leave our state to go work for months at a time and when he would get paid he would cash his check and take the little that he needed and give the rest to his mom," Poafpybitty said.
O'Rourke grew up riding horses and knew how to take care of them.
"Anyone who treats animals with kindness and love, that tells me a lot about a human being," Poafpybitty said.
She said O'Rourke was planning to join her on the Chief Bigfoot and Crazy Horse memorial/prayer rides this year.
“I was looking forward to it because he’s young, he’s helpful, he’s energetic," she said.
O'Rourke spent his teenage years visiting an older sister enlisted in the Army while she was stationed in Colorado, Arizona and Alaska.
"He obviously loved to travel, to see new things, to meet new people," Poafpybitty said.
Poafpybitty said O'Rourke was tall and muscular but was a calm person who "never created any animosity" and had a "very gentle soul."
O'Rourke lived outside Kyle with his parents Sally and Henry Jr., Poafpybitty said.
She said Sally told her that O'Rourke left for a walk around 9 p.m. on Nov. 1 and someone found his body around 10:30 or 11 p.m. People later told the family that they had seen and chatted with O'Rourke while he was walking.
Poafpybitty said O'Rourke was seen heading in the direction of the abandoned trailer, which is a known spot for drinking and partying. The fact that he was stabbed inside this trailer is why Poafpybitty believes there are witnesses who aren't speaking and may fear retaliation if they do so.
“We will maintain the appropriate level of confidentiality with any and all information we receive," Smith said of the FBI.
He said people can report information to the FBI's Rapid City office at 605-343-9632 or to the Oglala Sioux police by calling 911.
Poafpybitty said the family planned to gain permission from the Oglala Sioux Tribe to burn down the abandoned trailer, which had O'Rourke's blood inside.
"As Oglalas we just don’t leave things laying out there like that because it belongs to him," Poafpybitty said of her cousins's blood. "The best thing to do was to remove the trailer and demolish it and burn it.”
However someone went ahead and burned down the trailer before the family got to it.
Poafpybitty said she wants to turn the former trailer site into a small park or community garden in honor of O'Rourke, who was well known in the Kyle community.
“I don’t want it to be a sore spot. I want it to be something beautiful and something that can continue to have life," she said. "It has to be something positive after something so horrendous and tragic happened.”
Poafpybitty said anyone who wants to donate items or gardening skills can contact her at 605-391-7496.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
