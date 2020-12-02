Family waits for arrest a month after loved one was fatally stabbed in Kyle

Neither agency made a press release to let the public know about O'Rourke's homicide and the fact that his killer or killers could be living in the community.

“I’ve been waiting, I’ve been sitting and waiting to see something on the news and see something across Facebook," Poafpybitty said, adding that the killing would have been on TV news that evening or next morning if it had happened in Rapid City.

“This needs to get out there," she said of why the family is now reaching out to the media. "I want people to feel this so they can open their hearts and help us, help us by doing the honorable thing and not forgetting that we’re Oglalas, that we’re supposed to be together, we’re supposed to be united, we're supposed to be moving forward in a good way."

Poafpybitty and Lynelle said O'Rourke was stabbed inside an abandoned trailer and died outside the home.

"They stabbed him multiple times and the one that caused him to die was a stab on the leg that hit his (femoral) artery and he bled out on his leg," Lynelle said.

Someone who saw O'Rourke outside called 911 but he was dead by the time medics arrived, both relatives said. Someone then burned down the trailer after the Nov. 7 funeral, they said.