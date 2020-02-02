Family waits for justice three years after loved one's fatal shooting

"My little brother Moses loved his family. He wanted to make you happy when you were feeling down," Mabin said. "My brother's laugh is what I miss the most about him."

Mabin said her brother loved tattoos, drawing, dancing, horseback riding and singing aloud to Creedence Clearwater Revival. She said Dubray always wanted her to cook for him and they enjoyed sharing stories with each other. Dubray was planning on visiting her and wanted her to cook him a steak after he left the minimum-security prison, Mabin said.

McCollam said it was upsetting that media only used photos of Dubray's mugshots in stories about his death, and that readers wrote critical things about him and judged him because of his face and neck tattoos.

"That really hurt, because they didn't know him, they don't know how many people love him, the family he left behind," she said. "He is the victim here and people seem to forget that."

She also said it was painful to learn about Dubray's cause of death from the media after officials failed to contact the family before sending a press release. And she said one newspaper article made it seem like Dubray was the informant.