A fatal November shooting of a criminal suspect by a Pennington County sheriff's deputy was justified, according to South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley.
Jackley and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, which is under his supervision, released the findings Wednesday from an investigation into the shooting.
“It is my conclusion as Attorney General that Deputy Christopher Plawman was justified in firing his weapon and using lethal force," Jackley said in a news release. "I would like to thank the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and the Deputy for their service and complete cooperation in this investigation."
Jackley's statement is the first time the deputy's name has been formally released by authorities. The Pennington County Sheriff's Office had previously refused to identify the deputy publicly, because the office said the deputy qualified as a crime victim eligible for anonymity under the crime victims' bill of rights known as Marsy's Law.
Plawman fatally shot 19-year-old Matthew Lorenzen on Nov. 30 near New Underwood after Lorenzen led authorities on a chase originating in Rapid City. The chase ended when Lorenzen's vehicle rolled and he emerged with a rifle, according to the investigative findings. Plawman shot Lorenzen once in the upper torso.