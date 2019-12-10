{{featured_button_text}}
Eagle 'chop shop' case offers window into trafficking trade (copy)

Former U.S. Attorney Randy Seiler discusses the details of indictments in an eagle trafficking case in April 2017 in Rapid City. A two-year undercover operation in South Dakota has led to indictments against 30 people and pawn shops for illegally trafficking eagles and other migratory birds.

 James Nord, AP file photo

A father and son have pleaded guilty to federal animal crimes after more than 100 individual illegal eagles or eagle parts were found in their Rapid City home over a two-year period. 

Troy Fairbanks pleaded guilty Friday at the federal court in Rapid City to wildlife trafficking conspiracy, a crime punishable by up to five years in prison. His son, Majestic, pleaded guilty to violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, punishable by up to one year in prison. Majestic's brother, Troy Young Fairbanks, pleaded guilty to the same crime last month

Federal prosecutors will ask the judge to sentence Troy within the calculated sentencing guidelines, according to Troy's plea deal. He also has to pay a $10,000 fine by the time he is sentenced at and least $9,901 in restitution to the National Fish & Wildlife Foundation. Prosecutors will ask the judge to sentence Majestic to probation. He has to pay a $1,000 fine and an unspecified amount of restitution. 

As part of Troy's plea deal, prosecutors will drop charges of breaking the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, the Lacey Act, and seven counts of violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. Majestic had a conspiracy charge dismissed. 

The Fairbanks were three of 30 people and pawn shops indicted in 2017 as part of Project Dakota Flyer, a two-year investigation into the illegal black market for eagle and other migratory bird parts. 

Project Dakota Flyer used undercover techniques to purchase eagles and other protected bird parts from 51 suspects in South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska, Iowa and over the internet, according to Journal archives. People were found to be trafficking more than 35 species from every continent except Antarctica. 

It's illegal for non-indigenous Americans to take or keep, buy or sell bald and golden eagle feathers and parts, according to the website of the Midwest Region of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS). Eagles are sacred and play an important cultural and spiritual role in many Native American cultures so tribal members can keep feathers they find, kill eagles with a permit, and lend and exchange feathers for free, according to a fact sheet by the U.S. Department of Justice. They can also sell products made with eagle parts but can only be compensated for the labor and other material, not the value of the birds parts. 

The Fairbanks are enrolled members of the Standing Rock and Lower Brule Sioux tribes and were involved with Buffalo Dreamers, Troy's dance group, according to Journal archives. But they were also involved in the illegal eagle trade from July 17, 2014 to Feb. 11, 2016, according to the factual basis documents they signed. 
 
According to the documents:
 
The federal government learned about their business in 2014 when a non-Indigenous confidential informant (CI) learned that Troy was involved with killing and selling eagles and eagle parts. 
 
In July 2014, Troy and Majestic traded the CI 28 eagle feathers for $5,415 worth of bear claws, elk teeth, fur, silver jewelry and other items. In September, Troy sold the CI a Cheyenne Dog Soldier bonnet for $1,000 in cash and $500 worth of bear claws. In December, Troy offered to sell the CI a Dog Soldier bonnet made of more than 800 turkey feathers, the biggest he's ever made. 
 
Troy received $6,021 in cash from the CI in May 2015 after selling him raptor feet, an eagle head, eagle wings and 223 loose feathers. The feathers came from eagles and hawks but also the Andean condor, a federally listed endangered species. In September and October, Troy received $2,100 in cash and two fur coats from the CI after selling him an eagle feather bustle and 262 protected bird feathers. 
 
When federal agents searched the Fairbanks home on Feb. 11, 2016, they found and seized regalia and eagle feathers, wings, feet and carcasses. The USFWS forensic lab tested the traded, purchased and seized items from the Fairbanks and found they came from at least 112 different eagles or eagle parts — including from bald and golden eagles —  and at least 15 other bird species. 
 
Troy Young Fairbanks is scheduled to be sentenced at 11 a.m. on Feb. 24. His brother and father do not yet have sentencing dates.  

