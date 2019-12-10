A father and son have pleaded guilty to federal animal crimes after more than 100 individual illegal eagles or eagle parts were found in their Rapid City home over a two-year period.
Troy Fairbanks pleaded guilty Friday at the federal court in Rapid City to wildlife trafficking conspiracy, a crime punishable by up to five years in prison. His son, Majestic, pleaded guilty to violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, punishable by up to one year in prison. Majestic's brother, Troy Young Fairbanks, pleaded guilty to the same crime last month.
Federal prosecutors will ask the judge to sentence Troy within the calculated sentencing guidelines, according to Troy's plea deal. He also has to pay a $10,000 fine by the time he is sentenced at and least $9,901 in restitution to the National Fish & Wildlife Foundation. Prosecutors will ask the judge to sentence Majestic to probation. He has to pay a $1,000 fine and an unspecified amount of restitution.
As part of Troy's plea deal, prosecutors will drop charges of breaking the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, the Lacey Act, and seven counts of violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. Majestic had a conspiracy charge dismissed.
The Fairbanks were three of 30 people and pawn shops indicted in 2017 as part of Project Dakota Flyer, a two-year investigation into the illegal black market for eagle and other migratory bird parts.
Project Dakota Flyer used undercover techniques to purchase eagles and other protected bird parts from 51 suspects in South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska, Iowa and over the internet, according to Journal archives. People were found to be trafficking more than 35 species from every continent except Antarctica.
It's illegal for non-indigenous Americans to take or keep, buy or sell bald and golden eagle feathers and parts, according to the website of the Midwest Region of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS). Eagles are sacred and play an important cultural and spiritual role in many Native American cultures so tribal members can keep feathers they find, kill eagles with a permit, and lend and exchange feathers for free, according to a fact sheet by the U.S. Department of Justice. They can also sell products made with eagle parts but can only be compensated for the labor and other material, not the value of the birds parts.