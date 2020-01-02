You are the owner of this article.
FBI investigating after federal officer shoots suspect during pursuit
FBI investigating after federal officer shoots suspect during pursuit

The FBI is investigating after a federal agent shot a suspect last month during a pursuit that began on the Pine Ridge Reservation and ended near Hermosa. 

The Dec. 19 pursuit began when police officers with the Oglala Sioux Tribe tried to pull over a suspect with a federal warrant, according to FBI spokesman Kevin Smith. Both he and OST Police Chief Robert Ecoffey said they don't know what the warrant is for.  

Other agencies, including the Highway Patrol and the U.S. Marshals Service, joined the pursuit until it ended on Spring Creek Cutoff east of Hermosa, Smith said. 

An officer shot the suspect during the chase, and the suspect was taken to the hospital, Smith said. He said he's not sure which agency the officer was from, but it wasn't an FBI agent. And he said he can't share why the officer fired since the incident remains under investigation. 

"The FBI is investigating the entire incident starting with the genesis of the pursuit on the reservation and its conclusion south of Rapid City," Smith said. The agency will then present its findings to the U.S. Attorneys Office, which will decide if charges will be filed. 

Smith said the investigation into a fatal Oct. 25 crash between an OST officer and a van is still ongoing. Emily Rain White, 7, and her aunt, Raquel Yankton-Reinhart, 41, died after the officer rear-ended the their van, which was turning near mile marker 148.5 on eastbound Highway 44 on to Craven Road at 10:30 p.m. 

Ecoffey said the officer is still working his regular job. He and Smith have not shared the name of the officer. 

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com

