FBI investigating back-to-back homicides on Rosebud Sioux Reservation
FBI investigating back-to-back homicides on Rosebud Sioux Reservation

The FBI is investigating back-to-back homicides on the Rosebud Sioux Reservation.

Lloyd Walking Eagle, 48, was killed near the All Stop gas station in Rosebud during the afternoon of May 29, according to FBI spokesman Kevin Smith. Joshua Bordeaux, 21, was killed early the next morning in the South Antelope community. 

Walking Eagle was shot while Bordeaux was beaten to death, said Iver Crow Eagle, a captain with the Rosebud Sioux Law Enforcement Services.

The killings are “totally separate” incidents and motives aren’t known at the time, he said.

Crow Eagle said suspects are in custody but they have yet to be formally arrested and charged by the federal law enforcement, which handles major crimes on the reservation. ​

