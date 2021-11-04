FBI leading South Dakota Mines bomb threat investigation

The Federal Bureau of Investigations is now leading the investigation into who's responsible for a bomb threat that forced the evacuation of South Dakota Mines, according to Rapid City Police spokesperson Brendyn Medina.

Michael Kulstad, a public affairs officer for the FBI, said Thursday morning that no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

According to Rapid City police, a person called the threat in to dispatch last Friday stating that there were multiple explosive devices on campus.

Law enforcement searched the campus for more than six hours on Friday night through early Saturday morning. All students were evacuated and provided with off-campus beds if needed, including at Camp Rapid.

