FBI seeks help in solving year-old Eagle Butte double homicide

The FBI is seeking the public’s help in solving a more than a year-old double homicide in Eagle Butte.

The agency is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction in the deaths of Carmen Charger and Delmas Traversie, Jr.

Charger, 39, and Traversie, 63, were members of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, according to the FBI. They were killed at House 717 at No Heart Housing in Eagle Butte sometime between March 13-15, 2019, during a snow storm.

“This has been and continues to be an active investigation. Agents have been running down leads aggressively over the past year,” Kevin Smith, spokesman for the FBI Minneapolis Division, said in an email. “We now need the public’s help to help us solve the crimes. Someone knows something.”

“We have good information about the case but need more (information) to really pin it down,” Smith told the Journal.

Charger and Traversie are not related but lived at the same home, Smith said. He said it’s unclear how long they had been living there.

Smith said the FBI isn’t yet publicly sharing the suspected motive of the killings. The FBI also doesn't share the cause of death until there is an arrest.