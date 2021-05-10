Federal appeals court says Pennington County deputy made illegal seizure

At one point the brother moved towards the back of the room and Fenton grabbed his lanyard to "yank him away," handcuff him and pat him down.

Fenton used a flashlight to see if the woman had any injuries, which she did not. He testified during a hearing that he came to believe there were no signs of a physical fight, that she was just tired and intoxicated.

Fenton and Deputy Matthew Pond followed Arredondo upstairs so he could show them his driver's license. Pond accused him of previously lying about his name but Arredondo said it was just a misunderstanding, that the girlfriend has a different last name than the brothers. Pond then brought Arredondo to his patrol vehicle for further questioning.

Fenton, still inside with the brother who followed the group upstairs, saw and picked up six small, empty and clear vials on a couch, including one labeled Ketamine. The brother explained that Arredondo is a paramedic so he has a prescription. Fenton wasn't sure if any of the vials were for controlled substances so he Googled them on his phone and found that some of them were. Pond also found a vial of Fentanyl in the basement.

The arguments