Federal appeals court upholds SD murder sentence challenged by prosecutors

A psychologist found he had a “significant impairment in cognitive development,” a judge responded.

Koliner also argued that Viken ignored Red Cloud’s history of substance abuse, calling it “the elephant in the room.” He said substance abuse should be an aggravating factor since it’s linked to crime, not a mitigating factor.

He said Red Cloud and the mother — who was 15 and has a mental disability — were the primary care takers of the baby, that older adults in the house only occasionally helped with changing diapers.

Koliner said he believes this is the shortest sentence ever handed down in a federal second-degree murder case and Red Cloud's case "was not nearly as sympathetic" as others.

Defense lawyer Ellery Grey said substance abuse didn't play a direct role in this case and Viken addressed it by ordering him to receive treatment while on supervised released.

Grey said this was an unusual murder case that deals with “runaway negligence.” He said Viken deviated from the guidelines because he agreed “these facts were different than what you would typically associate with second-degree murder."