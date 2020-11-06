Federal appeals court upholds SD murder sentence challenged by prosecutors

A federal appellate court unanimously upheld a four-year prison sentence for a Wounded Knee man whose infant starved to death after a rare appeal from prosecutors.
“The district court did not abuse its discretion by imposing a below-guidelines sentence,” three judges from the Eight Circuit Court of Appeals wrote in a July judgement. “It is evident the district court gave this matter the serious consideration it required.”
Darwin Wade Red Cloud pleaded guilty in March 2018 to the second-degree murder of his infant son, who died from starvation in 2014. Red Cloud was 20 at the time.
Federal guidelines recommended a prison sentence between 17.5-21.8 years but Judge Jeffery Viken gave a four-year sentence during a January 2019 hearing in Rapid City. Viken also ordered Red Cloud to serve five years of supervised release to address his substance abuse.
Ron Parsons, U.S. Attorney for South Dakota, took the rare move of appealing the sentence. He received permission to do so from the U.S. Solicitor General, the fourth-highest official within the Department of Justice, prosecutor Kevin Koliner told the judges.
Red Cloud’s baby died weighing less than when he was born, according to the factual basis document he signed. The infant had “changes compatible with emaciation/dehydration,” was “markedly thin,” and had protruding ribs and somewhat sunken eyes. The doctor said the child's decline would have been apparent to anyone who had constant interactions with him.
Prosecutor Sarah Collins asked Viken for a prison sentence of at least 15 years, saying there’s no way Red Cloud didn’t realize his son was starving. She also said that other parents with similar challenges — a doctor found Red Cloud has cognitive disabilities and his lawyer said he had no father figure in his life — are able to successfully raise children.
Defense lawyer Betsey Harris said Red Cloud didn't understand what it meant to care for a child and now realizes he should have asked for help. She said he’s taken responsibility and was cooperative with investigators. Harris also said while Red Cloud is responsible for the death, society doesn't educate young parents and there were older adults who lived in the house but didn’t intervene.
I’m “here on a rare mission” to argue “this is one of those cases that deserves to be reconsidered because of the unreasonably low sentence,” Koliner said during the 30-minute hearing in St. Paul, Minnesota.
A judge responded that Koliner would have to prove that Viken committed an “abuse of discretion.”
Koliner argued that Viken gave too much weight toward’s Red Cloud’s cognitive impairments. He said Red Cloud has a low IQ but doesn't meet the definition of having a mental disability.
A psychologist found he had a “significant impairment in cognitive development,” a judge responded.
Koliner also argued that Viken ignored Red Cloud’s history of substance abuse, calling it “the elephant in the room.” He said substance abuse should be an aggravating factor since it’s linked to crime, not a mitigating factor.
He said Red Cloud and the mother — who was 15 and has a mental disability — were the primary care takers of the baby, that older adults in the house only occasionally helped with changing diapers.
Koliner said he believes this is the shortest sentence ever handed down in a federal second-degree murder case and Red Cloud's case "was not nearly as sympathetic" as others.
Defense lawyer Ellery Grey said substance abuse didn't play a direct role in this case and Viken addressed it by ordering him to receive treatment while on supervised released.
Grey said this was an unusual murder case that deals with “runaway negligence.” He said Viken deviated from the guidelines because he agreed “these facts were different than what you would typically associate with second-degree murder."
A judge told Gray that the derivation is 77% below the guideline range and asked if he knew of any similar deviation. Gray said he didn’t and the judge said this is relevant because such cases deserve strong arguments from the sentencing judge and intense scrutiny from appeals judges.
The appeals court judges wrote that they can only reverse Viken’s sentence if it was “substantively unreasonable,” not because they “might reasonably have concluded that a different sentence was appropriate.”
Viken ultimately found there were more mitigating factors than aggravating ones and his “balancing is within the sound discretion of the district court,” they wrote.
The judges pointed to Viken’s statements that this case was more about recklessly disregarding the life of another rather than straightforward murder, and that the guidelines weren't created for cases like this. He also said the case is different from other child abuse and starvation cases that often involved aggravating factors such as physical abuse or taunting children by hiding food from them.
