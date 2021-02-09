 Skip to main content
Federal judge Viken, state judge Mandel to retire from bench
Federal judge Viken, state judge Mandel to retire from bench

Jeffrey Viken

Judge Jeffrey Viken.

New judges will be coming to Rapid City after federal Judge Jeffrey Viken and state Judge Robert Mandel recently announced their plans to retire from the bench.

Viken, the judge at the federal court in Rapid City, is set to retire Oct. 1, according to the future judicial vacancies page at uscourts.gov.

Mandel is a judge for the 7th Judicial Circuit, which covers Pennington, Custer, Fall River and Oglala Lakota counties.

The Unified Judicial System announced his retirement on Dec. 30 and says applications to fill his position are due on Feb. 26. It’s unclear when he will serve his last day.

Viken’s replacement will be nominated by President Joe Biden and confirmed by the U.S. Senate while Mandel’s replacement will be appointed by Gov. Kristi Noem.

Viken, who is from Huron, earned his law degree from the University of South Dakota before serving as a federal prosecutor and defender and working in private practice. He became a federal judge in September 2019 after being nominated by President Barack Obama.

Mandel, who is from Chicago, earned his law degree from the Antioch School of Law in Washington, D.C., according to Journal archives. He served as county and tribal judge in North Dakota before serving nearly 30 years as a federal prosecutor in South Dakota.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard appointed Mandel to the 7th Circuit in October 2011. ​

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com

