Federal prosecutors drop two cases involving same now-transferred FBI agent

Wollmann also found that Lucas intimidated Red Owl during the interview, so it can't be used during trial. Viken said he found the threats were "likely ... improper" but ruled the interview can be used.

Dana Hanna, Gregg's defense lawyer, later filed a motion asking Viken to toss the indictment, arguing that the false testimony, witness intimidation issue, and the fact that Lucas knew Red Owl took a video of the girl after the alleged rape but never watched or obtained it "constitute a pattern of governmental misconduct."

Viken referenced Lucas' "conspicuous failure" to collect the video that would be helpful to the defense, but ruled in September that he wouldn't dismiss the indictment.

Then, three months later, prosecutors filed their own motion to dismiss the indictment.