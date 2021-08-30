Federal sentencing continued in sex offender case, delaying state murder trial

A Rapid City man facing a first-degree murder charge in state court had his sentencing delayed Monday on unrelated federal charges of failing to register as a sex offender.

James Jumping Eagle, 45, appeared in federal court for his sentencing hearing on the sex offender case, and asked the court to continue the hearing to a later date. The court granted his request. A future sentencing hearing date has yet to be set.

Jumping Eagle is also facing a first-degree murder trial in Pennington County Court for allegedly killing Reta McGovern, 82, in Rapid City on Feb. 10. McGovern was found with her throat cut at her home in the 800 block of Flormann Street.

His murder trial has been delayed in state court until the federal court completes Jumping Eagle's sentencing on failure to register as a sex offender.

Jumping Eagle was arrested at a relative’s home near Manderson and booked into the Pennington County Jail on Feb. 20 on a federal warrant for failing to update his sex offender registration.

He was sentenced to one year in federal prison after pleading guilty in 1997 to sexually abusing a minor. The victim was a 17-year-old girl, according to South Dakota’s sex registry.

Jumping Eagle was sentenced to 8.3 years in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release after pleading guilty to sex abuse in 2011 for raping a sleeping woman. Prosecutors dropped charges of aggravated sexual abuse and failing to register as a sex offender.

Both convictions required Jumping Eagle to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life..

Jumping Eagle was sentenced to a year in federal prison on Jan. 29, 2020, for violating the terms of his supervised release. It was his third time violating his conditions.

He was released from prison and put on a transport shuttle to the Pennington County Jail on Jan. 27, 2021. He was booked into jail on Feb. 3 for an old state warrant for possessing LSD.

Jumping Eagle was released from jail the next day after a judge gave him a personal recognizance bond — meaning he didn’t need to pay any money to be released from jail — and ordered him to attend the 24/7 drug testing program.

As required under state law, the jail collected information on where Jumping Eagle planned to live and forwarded it to Joleen Ollerich, the sex offender compliance officer for Pennington County.

Jumping Eagle went to the Public Safety Building on Feb. 8 to turn himself in on warrants, but he didn’t have any, according to the affidavit and police spokesman Brendyn Medina.

He also called Ollerich and left a message since she had left the office, the affidavit says. Jumping Eagle said the Cornerstone Rescue Mission was letting him stay there for one night and for some reason said he would turn himself in for nonexistent warrants the next day.

Jumping Eagle did not turn himself in on Feb. 9 and he's accused of murdering McGovern the next morning.

Federal law says sex offenders have three business days to update a compliance officer when they move. Since Jumping Eagle told Ollerich where he was staying for just one night on Feb. 8, he had until the end of Feb. 11 — the day after McGovern’s killing — to update her on his new location, Medina said.

A prosecutor notified a judge Feb. 12 that Jumping Eagle violated his 24/7 conditions — meaning he either failed to show up or failed a drug test — and the judge issued a bench warrant on Feb. 16, according to online court records.

The police department announced Feb. 19 that they identified Jumping Eagle as the murder suspect based on forensic evidence found at the crime scene.

The U.S. Marshal investigators searched state and national databases on Feb. 20 and found Jumping Eagle was out of compliance with his registration and therefore didn’t have an address listed, the affidavit says.

Members of the Oglala Sioux Department of Public Safety and U.S. Marshals Service obtained information that same day that Jumping Eagle had fled Rapid City and was staying at a relative’s home near Manderson.

Oglala Sioux officers went to the home, where a child opened the door, the affidavit says. The child “could not or would not bring an adult to the door so officers” couldn’t ask anyone for consent to search the home for Jumping Eagle.

The U.S. Marshal investigator obtained an arrest warrant for Jumping Eagle, who was arrested in that house during the evening of Feb. 20.

The Rapid City Police Department does not have jurisdiction on the Pine Ridge Reservation to arrest Jumping Eagle for his state murder and drug charges. Charging him with a federal crime allowed tribal and federal officers to arrest him on the reservation and jail him in Rapid City, where he would be back within the department's jurisdiction.