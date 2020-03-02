Feds appeal after two judges rule drug seizure was unconstitutional

Federal prosecutors in Rapid City are appealing the findings of two judges who said Pennington County sheriff deputies unconstitutionally seized drug vials allegedly stolen by a former paramedic.
"Deputy (Eric) Fenton had a lawful right of access to the vials" at Dane Arredondo's apartment in Rapid Valley, Judge Jeffrey Viken wrote in a Feb. 13 order. "The vials, however, did not have an immediately apparent incriminating character" so the seizure violates the 4th Amendment against unreasonable searches and seizures.
Dane, who previously worked for the Oglala Sioux Tribe's ambulance service, has pleaded not guilty to health care fraud, acquiring controlled substances by fraud, and possessing controlled substances after allegedly stealing fentanyl, ketamine and midazolam from his work in January 2019.
The seizure of the vials centers around the "plain view doctrine," Viken and Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann wrote.
There are three prongs to the plain view doctrine, Neil Fulton, dean of the University of South Dakota School of Law, told the Journal.
"The officer needs the right to be where they are, the items seized must be in plain view and their criminal/contraband nature must be apparent," said Fulton, adding that the "the seizure can be challenged at any step of that chain."
Prosecutors usually win suppression motions and even when they lose they may believe they have enough evidence to proceed to trial without the specific excluded evidence, Fulton said. If federal prosecutors want to appeal such a motion, they must obtain permission from higher ranking officials within the Department of Justice.
Finding the vials
Viken, like Wollmann, cited Fenton's testimony and body camera footage in making his decision:
Fenton arrived at Dane's apartment around 10 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2019, after a neighbor reported hearing slamming doors and a woman screaming and crying. He saw a rifle shell casing through a window and knocked on the door.
David Arredondo, Dane's brother, opened the door and said there had been an argument. Fenton asked who else was home and if he could come inside. David said the home belongs to his brother and that his girlfriend was on the floor.
Fenton then pushed open the door and went inside as David said he wasn't giving him permission to enter. Body camera footage records Fenton saying he saw a woman's legs on the ground.
Fenton testified that he let himself into the house without David's permission so he could perform a wellness check on the woman, Wollmann wrote.
The deputy found the woman laying on the floor in a room with Dane and she said she wasn't hurt. She later told Fenton "he is not a threat to me" three times. Fenton testified he probably couldn't hear what the woman was saying because he was radioing dispatch at the time.
Two other deputies arrived and Fenton directed Deputy Matthew Pond to obtain Dane's ID. Within 20 seconds of entering the home Pond handcuffed Dane for no "obvious reason," Viken wrote.
Fenton again asked the woman if she was injured, she said no, and Fenton pulled back her hair to examine her face but saw no obvious injuries.
The deputy asked why there was a casing on the floor but Dane didn't answer the question. Dane was then taken out of his apartment when deputies realized he provided a fake last name.
Fenton told David that deputies would "be out of here shortly," but he then soon saw and picked up six small empty vials off a couch. David told Fenton that his is brother is a paramedic, and Fenton asked if Dane had a prescription for ketamine and if he's currently on the drug. David said his brother wasn't using the drug.
Fenton testified that he "kind of knew what ketamine was" but had to use his cell phone to Google information about the drug. He, Pond and a third unidentified deputy then discuss whether Dane is allowed to have the medicine. A few minutes later, Pond tells Fenton that he found fentanyl and held up a small vial. Prosecutors have not explained where or how Pond found fentanyl and other vials, Viken wrote.
Fenton then muted his body camera for three minutes to speak with Pond. Deputies can mute (but not turn off) the camera when speaking with deputies and other law enforcement agencies but not while speaking with civilians, according to the law enforcement policy document on the Pennington County Sheriff's Office website.
Once the body camera is turned back on, the deputies discussed whether they should arrest Dane for giving a false identity or also for drug possession. Fenton said it "might be legal" for paramedics to have full vials, but it's "a little strange" that Dane had empty ones.
Legal seizure?
Dane's defense lawyer, Wollmann and Viken all agree Fenton legally entered the home since he was making sure the woman was safe.
Fenton legally found the vials that were in plain sight on a couch since body camera footage shows that Dane "clearly consented" to the deputy walking through the house, Viken wrote. But the judge said Fenton illegally seized the vials since they had no immediate incriminating nature.
"Without further investigative efforts, it could not have been obvious that the vials were illegal," Viken wrote.
The vials could have been prescribed to Dane or others in the house, or legally owned as part of Dane's employment, Viken wrote. They weren't "self-evidently illicit" like a bag of marijuana or meth pipe. The deputies were unclear whether the vials were contraband since Fenton had to Google the drug and discuss it with other deputies, Viken added. And while the woman and the brothers appeared intoxicated, that's not probable cause to assume illegal drugs are present, and there was no evidence that anyone was under the influence of ketamine.
But Gregg Peterman, assistant U.S. attorney, argued that Fenton did have probable cause to assume the vials were criminal.
"The presence of empty pharmaceutical-grade vials lying on a couch as opposed to over-the-counter pill bottles, coupled with the presence of three highly inebriated persons provided probable cause to pick up and examine the vials," he wrote in an objection to Wollmann's findings. "Googling the name ketamine is not the same as conducting some further search for the object itself such as opening or moving another object to gain access to it, or feeling the targeted object with one’s hands to determine its nature."
