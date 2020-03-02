Feds appeal after two judges rule drug seizure was unconstitutional

Two other deputies arrived and Fenton directed Deputy Matthew Pond to obtain Dane's ID. Within 20 seconds of entering the home Pond handcuffed Dane for no "obvious reason," Viken wrote.

Fenton again asked the woman if she was injured, she said no, and Fenton pulled back her hair to examine her face but saw no obvious injuries.

The deputy asked why there was a casing on the floor but Dane didn't answer the question. Dane was then taken out of his apartment when deputies realized he provided a fake last name.

Fenton told David that deputies would "be out of here shortly," but he then soon saw and picked up six small empty vials off a couch. David told Fenton that his is brother is a paramedic, and Fenton asked if Dane had a prescription for ketamine and if he's currently on the drug. David said his brother wasn't using the drug.

Fenton testified that he "kind of knew what ketamine was" but had to use his cell phone to Google information about the drug. He, Pond and a third unidentified deputy then discuss whether Dane is allowed to have the medicine. A few minutes later, Pond tells Fenton that he found fentanyl and held up a small vial. Prosecutors have not explained where or how Pond found fentanyl and other vials, Viken wrote.