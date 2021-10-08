Fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills have led to overdoses in area, law enforcement says

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kenrick said one pill has the potential to kill a person.

"In the last year, we've seen a significant sharp increase in overdoses, both fatal and nonfatal," he said. "Of all the ones I've gone out on in the last year, 80% to 90% of the overdoses can be contributed to these pills at this point."

Kenrick said both children and adults have been ingesting the pills.

"Generally, in my experience people know exactly what they're doing," he said of the pill users. "They know they're fentanyl, but there has been a few that I believe they legitimately didn't know what they were taking."

Kenrick noted a change in state law, which prevents a person who believes they have overdosed from being arrested on drug charges.

"If I were to overdose and you were to call it in, even if I was high, neither of us would get charged with it. We just want to know where you got it from and stomp that out as fast as we can," Kenrick said.