Former Pennington County Commissioner George Ferebee has been found guilty, again, of violating the county’s septic-system laws.
In a 19-page written decision filed Tuesday, Circuit Court Judge John Bastian affirmed Ferebee’s earlier conviction and sentence.
Ferebee was first convicted after a magistrate court trial in 2017 and was ordered to pay a $200 fine and $60 in court costs, but he appealed to circuit court and was granted a second trial. The second trial was conducted last June.
Bastian wrote that during the 10 months since the second trial, a decision was delayed by “settlement discussions that came to naught.”
The case dates to 2014, when the county notified Ferebee of his obligation under county ordinances to have the septic system at his rural Hill City home pumped, inspected and permitted. Ferebee repeatedly refused to comply, and the county prosecuted him.
Ferebee had opposed the 2010 adoption of the septic laws as a form of government overreach. He ultimately offered several defenses against the county's prosecution, including that his septic system was “grandfathered” into compliance because it was installed prior to the pump-and-inspect laws.
The county’s septic laws are intended to prevent leaking or overflowing septic systems from polluting water and the environment. Septic systems are typically used in rural settings where there are no connections to municipal sewers. The systems consist of an underground tank where solid waste is trapped, and an underground drainfield where wastewater is discharged to be naturally filtered as it trickles through the ground. Septic tanks need periodic pumping to prevent them from overfilling.
Ferebee still has the option of appealing to the state Supreme Court. He did not immediately return a message Wednesday from the Journal.
While the prosecution of Ferebee was pending last year, his bid for re-election to the county commission failed when he was defeated 66 to 34 percent by Ron Rossknecht in a Republican primary.