Few details released about Rapid City homicide

Medina said he couldn’t share how the people identified the suspect or any other circumstances of the killing due to the ongoing investigation.

Bissonette had a warrant for his arrest since Jan. 15, according to online court records. The warrant was issued after he failed to appear at his change-of-plea hearing after being charged with reckless burning, threatening law enforcement and damaging property.

He was arrested Saturday after law enforcement received a report around 9:47 p.m. that he was at Chances Casino on Haines Avenue, according to police report filed in relation to Bissonette being charged with giving a fake name when he was detained.

An officer found Bissonette near the casino, the report says. The officer recognized Bissonette because he had been told what he looked like, what he was wearing and that he has a tattoo of a bear on his neck.

Bissonette gave a false name but the officer was able to confirm his identify through the tattoo and by looking at a previous jail booking photograph, according to the report.

The officer wrote that he handcuffed Bissonette without incident and brought him to an interview room at the police station.

