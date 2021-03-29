Few details released about Rapid City homicide

Few details have been released about the fatal Rapid City stabbing last Tuesday.
Antoine Bissonette, a 40-year-old from Rapid City, is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing Andrew Bear Robe, a 44-year-old from Pine Ridge.
Bear Robe died from a stabbing, according to police spokesman Brendyn Medina.
The Rapid City Police Department announced the homicide and suspect last Wednesday before Bissonette was arrested near a casino late Saturday evening.
The judge, prosecutor and defense lawyer did not reveal any details about the case during Bissonette’s initial court appearance on Monday morning and the two-page probable cause affidavit is sealed.
Bissonette will be detained in jail with no chance to post bond until a bond hearing made at the request of the defense lawyer is made.
Bear Robe’s family did not appear to attend the hearing.
Someone called 911 around 10:25 p.m. on March 23 to to request a welfare check on an unconscious man inside a garage at a home on the 900 block of North 7th Street, according to a news release. Officers arrived and found Bear Robe, who had died and had injuries consistent with a homicide.
Bissonette and Bear Robe knew each other but their exact relationship is still under investigation, Medina said. Bissonette was identified as the suspect based on evidence found at the scene and officers speaking with people at the home where Bear Robe was found.
Medina said he couldn’t share how the people identified the suspect or any other circumstances of the killing due to the ongoing investigation.
Bissonette had a warrant for his arrest since Jan. 15, according to online court records. The warrant was issued after he failed to appear at his change-of-plea hearing after being charged with reckless burning, threatening law enforcement and damaging property.
He was arrested Saturday after law enforcement received a report around 9:47 p.m. that he was at Chances Casino on Haines Avenue, according to police report filed in relation to Bissonette being charged with giving a fake name when he was detained.
An officer found Bissonette near the casino, the report says. The officer recognized Bissonette because he had been told what he looked like, what he was wearing and that he has a tattoo of a bear on his neck.
Bissonette gave a false name but the officer was able to confirm his identify through the tattoo and by looking at a previous jail booking photograph, according to the report.
The officer wrote that he handcuffed Bissonette without incident and brought him to an interview room at the police station.
