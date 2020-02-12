Few new details in standoff that ended in suicide

"It's out of the norm to have a place that's robbed twice in such a small amount of time," Medina said, adding that it's also unusual for a robber to ask for medicine or other items instead of cash.

According to Tuesday's joint news release from the Rapid City Police Department and Custer County Sheriff's Office:

The incident began around 3 p.m. when Boyd's Drug Mart on East St. Patrick Street in Rapid City reported an armed robbery. Witnesses told officers that a man approached the pharmacy, displayed a firearm and demanded prescription medication. The pharmacists complied.

Witnesses provided officers with a description of the suspect's vehicle and its license plate, and officers alerted law enforcement agencies across the Black Hills about the suspect vehicle.

A Custer County sheriff's deputy spotted the vehicle around 3:45 p.m. as it was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 16/385 north of Custer. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled.

Deputies pursued the vehicle south into Custer where it turned west onto Mount Rushmore Road. They used a tactical vehicle intervention — when officers carefully hit a fleeing vehicle to cause it to spin and stop — and the driver stopped near Mount Rushmore Road and North Second Street.