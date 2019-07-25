The third and final defendant in the 2017 armed robbery of a Spearfish convenience store was sentenced Monday to four years and nine months in prison.
Matthew Wainman, a 26-year-old from Sturgis, was sentenced at federal court in Rapid City after pleading guilty to a conspiracy charge and interfering with commerce for his role in the robbery of the Phillips 66 Speedy Mart, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in South Dakota.
Adam Peters, a 22-year-old from Belle Fourche, was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to an interference charge and using and brandishing a gun while committing a violent crime. The third co-defendant, 25-year-old David Jackson Jr. of Sturgis, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for a gun charge.
While driving around Spearfish in Wainman's car early in the morning on Nov. 22, 2017, the trio began discussing robbing a convenience store, according to a factual basis document signed by Wainman. They decided to target the Phillips 66 Speedy Mart just off Interstate 90.
You have free articles remaining.
Wainman provided Peters with a black mask to wear while Jackson gave Peters the gun, the document says. All three saw the weapon and knew it would be used. Wainman and Jackson waited in the car as Peters ran into the convenience store around 2:45 a.m.
Inside the store, the document says, Peters pointed the gun at an employee, put a backpack on the counter and demanded cash. Peters continued pointing the gun at the employee as he worked to open the cash register. He racked the slide of the handgun and accidentally ejected a round, which he picked up and put back in his pocket. Peters was witnessed by a customer — who he ordered down to the floor at gunpoint — and an employee at the back of the store who he never saw.
After leaving with about $130, the document says, Peters got back into the car, gave Jackson the gun, and divided the money between the group while Wainman drove them away. Peters put the mask and outfit he wore during the robbery inside the backpack and thew it out the window. The backpack was eventually found by police officers.