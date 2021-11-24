Fire destroys trailer home in Rapid City, damages two others

A trailer home in Rapid City was deemed a complete loss due to a fire that broke out around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Medics responding to a separate call early Wednesday morning noticed smoke coming from a trailer on East Saint Patrick Street, according to Tessa Jaeger, spokesperson for the Rapid City Fire Department.
Jaeger said there were occupants in the trailer, but they were able to evacuate without injury.
Two other neighboring trailer homes sustained smoke and fire damage as well, Jaeger said.
The fire was put out about two hours after it had started, she added.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.