Five guns stolen from unlocked cars in two weeks, Rapid City police say

Five guns have been stolen from unlocked vehicles in about two weeks, according to the Rapid City Police Department.

“Responsible gun ownership starts with being accountable for a firearm at all times,” the department said in a news release.

“Vehicles make terrible gun safes” and should never be left in an unlocked car, the release says. “If you must store a firearm in a vehicle, ensure the vehicle and firearm are properly secured. Always lock your vehicle before leaving it unattended. Take valuable items inside or conceal them if you must leave them in your vehicle.”

The first vehicle burglary was when a handgun was taken from an unlocked pickup on the 400 block of Liberty Street on March 30. A revolver was then stolen from an unlocked pickup on the 100 block of Nevada Drive on April 3.

The next day, someone stole a handgun from a pickup that had no signs of forced entry at a mobile home community along East Highway 44. A loaded handgun was stolen from the glove box of an unlocked sedan parked at the Walmart on North Lacrosse street on April 7.

The most recent report was made from the 2100 block of Oak Avenue on Tuesday morning. The caller said someone stole a handgun and two magazines from the center console of their unlocked pickup that morning or overnight. ​

