Five Oglala Sioux members cite ‘bad men among whites’ clause in Weber lawsuit

The lawsuit — filed by Rapid City attorneys Michael Shubeck and Gregory Yates — cites the “bad man among whites” clause of the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1868.

“If bad men among the whites, or among other people subject to the authority of the United States, shall commit any wrong upon the person or property of the Indian, the United States will … proceed at once to cause the offender to be arrested and punished according to the laws of the United States, and also reimburse the injured person for the loss sustained,” Article I reads.

This clause was successfully cited in Elk v. United States and Richard v. United States, two cases that ended in victory for citizens of the Oglala Sioux Tribe who were harmed by white men on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

The five men in the Weber lawsuit sent detailed claims for damages to officials at the Department of Interior — which oversees the Bureau of Indian Affairs — the complaint says. But the federal government "has refused to consider" their claims so a lawsuit was filed.

The plaintiffs are asking the U.S. government to award them monetary damages and pay their attorney fees. The federal government has not yet responded.

Three men who say Weber sexually abused them when he worked on the Blackfeet Reservation have also filed a lawsuit citing a treaty. That lawsuit cites two articles from the 1855 Treaty with the Blackfeet to argue the U.S. government owes plaintiffs compensation after failing to protect them from Weber. The federal government must respond to their compliant by July 21, court records show.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.