Former Box Elder police officer pleads guilty to sexual assault charge

A former law enforcement officer with the Box Elder Police Department admitted to repeatedly sexually assaulting a victim under the age of 18, according to a signed statement of facts.

Ricardo Olandez pled guilty to sexually assaulting the girl between April 6 and May 14 at a residence on Ellsworth Air Force Base.

After being confronted with the sexual assault allegations, Olandez repeatedly said he was sorry, then fled to Montana and was ultimately taken into custody in Georgia.

Olandez was employed by the Box Elder Police Department until May 18.

A change of plea hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Nov. 5 at the federal courthouse in Rapid City.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.