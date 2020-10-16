Former civilian Ellsworth worker accused of sexually abusing woman on base

A Rapid City man and former civilian worker at the Ellsworth Air Force Base has been accused of sexually abusing a woman multiple times at the base.

Anthony Joseph Terentino, Jr., 44, pleaded not guilty last week at the federal court in Rapid City to one charge of aggravated sexual abuse and two counts of abusive sexual contact, court records show. He could be sentenced up to life in prison if convicted of the aggravated charge.

Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann ordered Terentino released from jail without having to pay bond after the prosecutor and defense lawyer both said they are OK with him being released pre-trial. Terentino is not allowed to contact the victim.

Terentino’s indictment accuses him of abusing the woman during three separate incidents at Ellsworth Air Force Base between December 2018 and May 2019. The aggravated sexual abuse charge accuses him of using force to make the woman engage in a sex act.

Terentino used to work as a civilian employee at the base, according to Ellsworth spokesman Lt. Joshua Sinclair. He said the base does not release information about alleged victims without their consent.